Srei's RBI-appointed administrator takes charge, meets department heads

The Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator of Srei, Rajneesh Sharma, has taken charge at the company headquarters on October 5 and held a meeting with departments heads, according to a person familiar with the development. Sharma is the former Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda. "The administrator met the heads of departments and discussed the way forward," said the person quoted above.

The Reserve Bank of India on October 4 superseded the Board of Directors of Srei Infra and Srei Equipment Finance, owing to governance concerns and defaults by SREI Group Companies.

RBI will soon initiate the process of resolutions of the NBFCs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules 2019 and apply to the NCLT for appointing the Administrator as Insolvency Resolution Professional.

A statement released by the RBI read: “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), owing to governance concerns and defaults by the aforesaid companies in meeting their various payment obligations.”

Srei plunged into a crisis following a severe liquidity crunch and non-repayment of dues from borrowers. Srei Group said on October 5 that the company was shocked by the Reserve Bank of India's move to supersede the board and would take all necessary steps as advised by lawyers.

Srei Group said it submitted a proposal to pay the full amount to banks under a scheme filed under Section 230 of the Companies Act 2013 in October 2020. The banks neither accepted it nor proposed a payment schedule acceptable to them, it said.

"Banks have been controlling the company's cash flow since November 2020. Almost Rs 3,000 crore has been collected by them, out of which they have been disbursing to themselves," the statement said.

Over the last three decades, Srei has already paid Rs 30,000 crore as interest and another Rs 20,000 crore principal to banks, it said.

Further, there has never been any delay in loan servicing by Srei in the past before Covid-19 ravaged the country, the group said.

"We are also surprised because the NCLT order for all creditors is still in process. There is also an order for "no coercive measures" by the creditors and/or regulators. We will take all necessary steps as advised by our lawyers in this regard," the group said.