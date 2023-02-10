English
    Srei promoters submit new resolution plan under Sec 12A to exit insolvency process

    Section 12A allows erstwhile management of corporate debtors to settle matters between creditors and withdraw cases under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ('CIRP').

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
    If any resolution plan comes, it will be reviewed to see whether it qualifies under Section 12A of the IBC and then a decision will be taken by the CoC, bankers said. (Representative image)

    In a last ditch effort, Srei Group promoters have submitted a resolution plan with the Srei administrator under Section 12A of IBC, offering to pay off dues of around Rs 32,000 crore to creditors to withdraw their companies from the ongoing insolvency process.

    According to sources, the offer from the Kanorias was the highest with a net present value of Rs 7,000 crore, including upfront cash of Rs 3,500 crore.

    While the rest of the entire debt will be repaid through a combination of financial instruments such as cash, Non-convertible debentures (NCDs), Optionally convertible debentures (OCDs), and equity over a period of five years, sources claimed.