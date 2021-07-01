MARKET NEWS

Srei Infra plans significant capital infusion, looking to raise Rs 2,500 crore

Srei Infrastructure has announced its plan to raise capital by way of issuing one or more instruments through a public offer/ qualified institutional placement (QIP)/ private placement/ preferential issue or rights issue.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance Limited have announced plans to raise significant capital in both companies.

The company’s board of directors in a meeting held on July 1 has decided to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore.

Meanwhile, Srei Equipment Finance has received a term sheet from Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners for an investment of Rs 2,200 crore by way of capital. It has also received a term sheet from United States-based Arena Investors LP for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The company’s Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC) is currently evaluating the proposal and taking the necessary steps.

The company has received Expression of Interest (EOI) from several other global private investment firms, including Cerberus Global Investments, Charlestown Capital Advisors, CarVal Investors LP, Varde Partners Asia, and Maystone Capital.

The 32-year-old Kolkata-based NBFC said in a statement: “With infrastructure activities significantly slowing down (due to the second wave of the pandemic), claims and arbitration awards getting delayed, cash flows of Srei’s borrowers have been affected, which has resulted in a debilitating situation for all. This has also created a mismatch in Srei’s cash flows for the first time in 32 years.”

It added: “Srei has made consolidated provisions of Rs 5,513 crore during the year ended March 31, 2021, in compliance with the regulatory requirements on provisioning. This has impacted Srei's profitability with the company reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,338.39 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021. The consolidated total income during the year was Rs 3,487.54 crore and the consolidated assets under management (AUM) was at Rs 39,498 crore as on March 31, 2021.”

Yet, “many investors have expressed their desire to invest in Srei, which has been supporting and financing India's construction and infrastructure sectors for the last 32 years”.
TAGS: #capital infusion plan #Srei Equipment Finance Limited #SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited
first published: Jul 1, 2021 05:02 pm

