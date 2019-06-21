App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Srei Equipment gets $30 million from Netherland bank

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Srei Equipment Finance said it has received credit approval worth USD 30 million from FMO, a Netherlands-based development finance bank.

"The loan will be fully dedicated to re-financing of green activities of Srei Equipment, primarily through the financing or leasing of equipment used for solar and wind projects," the company said in a release.

Srei Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, has an environmental and social management system in place for over a decade, and this debt investment by FMO will further help the company amplify its ongoing efforts towards responsible financing, it said.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set an ambitious target to install renewable energy capacities to the tune of 225 GW by 2022.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 08:28 am

tags #Business #Companies

