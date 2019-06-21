Srei Equipment gets $30 million from Netherland bank

Srei Equipment Finance said it has received credit approval worth USD 30 million from FMO, a Netherlands-based development finance bank.

"The loan will be fully dedicated to re-financing of green activities of Srei Equipment, primarily through the financing or leasing of equipment used for solar and wind projects," the company said in a release.

Srei Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, has an environmental and social management system in place for over a decade, and this debt investment by FMO will further help the company amplify its ongoing efforts towards responsible financing, it said.