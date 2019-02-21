Srei Equipment Finance to co-lend with Syndicate Bank

Srei Equipment Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, has tied up with state-owned Syndicate Bank to jointly provide financing for construction and farm equipment.

Under the arrangement, Syndicate Bank would leverage on its low-cost funds and co-lend equipment loans with Srei at a mutually agreed rate, a company statement said on Thursday.

The arrangement had been done under the aegis of Reserve Bank of India, the statement added.