Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Srei Equipment Finance to co-lend with Syndicate Bank

Under the arrangement, Syndicate Bank would leverage on its low-cost funds and co-lend equipment loans with Srei at a mutually agreed rate, a company statement said on Thursday.

PTI
Srei Equipment Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, has tied up with state-owned Syndicate Bank to jointly provide financing for construction and farm equipment.

The arrangement had been done under the aegis of Reserve Bank of India, the statement added.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:32 pm

