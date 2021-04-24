MARKET NEWS

Srei Equipment Finance receives expression of interest for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments

SEFL has also received EoIs for capital infusion of about $ 250 million from US-based multi-strategy investment firm Arena Investors LP and Singapore-based global financial services company Makara Capital Partners, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
April 24, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST

Kolkata-based Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) on April 24 said it has received an expression of interest(EOI) for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V.

SEFL has also received EoIs for capital infusion of about $250 million from US-based multi-strategy investment firm Arena Investors LP and Singapore-based global financial services company Makara Capital Partners, the company said.

"SEFL has proceeded with discussions with both Arena Investors and Makara Capital and the company's Strategic Coordination Committee chaired by Independent Director Mr. Malay Mukherjee, is currently engaged in discussions with the private equity ("PE") funds to bring capital into the business," the company said.

Cerberus is headquartered in New York City, USA, and has advisory offices in Mumbai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, London, Dublin, Dubai, Madrid and Frankfurt, among others.

Established in 1992, Cerberus comprises one of the world's leading private investment firms with approximately $53 billion under management across multiple strategies.

The SCC has been running an independent process for investments in SEFL and many large players have evinced interest, the company said.

The proposed capital infusion, which is being carried out in parallel to the company's debt realignment plan, is expected to provide cushion against the pandemic-induced stress in the Indian financial services space, the company said.

Ernst & Young is advising the SCC on the fund raising exercise, the company said.
