Srei consolidated Q4FY19 net up 34% to 144cr

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited May 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 144.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, up 34 per cent over the corresponding period of FY18, said in an exchange filing.

Disbursements during the quarter was down to Rs 5,666 against the same period of FY18 of Rs 6,579.

The infrastructure lender reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 486.78 crore during the full financial year ended 2019 as compared to Rs 377.29 crore in the previous year, a growth of 29 per cent.

Meanwhile, its subsidiary Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Oriental Bank of Commerce announced a strategic alliance to offer loans for purchase of equipment under a co- lending arrangement.

The two partners will use the platform of iQuippo, a unique digital marketplace, for loan origination, loan dues collection, auction of equipment, valuation of equipment and several other facilities provided by the platform.