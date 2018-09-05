Srei consolidated Q1 net up at Rs 139 crore

Srei Infrastructure Finance reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 139 crore, up 114 percent in the Q1 period ended June 2018, the company said.

The company had posted Rs 65.15 crore net profit in the corresponding period last year.

Disbursement was Rs 5,941 crore during the quarter under review, a rise of 35 percent over the corresponding period last year.

Overall there has been improvement in the business as projected earlier. There is a general feeling of shyness towards the infrastructure sector by banks and non-banking financial institutions.

"But our focus has been on the infrastructure industry and we have retained our leadership position in the sector," Srei chairman and managing director Hemant Kanoria said.