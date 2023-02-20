SRCC placement 2023 witnesses highest package of Rs 35 lakh per annum; average stiphend at Rs 80,000

Major recruiters were from Consulting, Finance, FMCG and Marketing.

The first phase of the 2022-23 placement season at Delhi Univesity’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has recorded more than 220 offers with an average package of Rs 13.25 LPA (lakhs per annum). While the highest package offered for the batch was at Rs 35 LPA, the median package stood at Rs 14 LPA.

The average stipend for internship for the batch of 2022-23 stood at Rs 80,000 per month and the highest stipend was Rs 2.2 lakh per month.

Meanwhile, the recruitment season of 2021-22 also saw a whopping 568 offers, a 55 percent increase from the last year, and the average package of Rs 9.43 LPA, while the highest package was Rs 30.6 LPA. This year also witnessed a successful Internship season with the highest stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

Major recruiters were from Consulting, Finance, FMCG and Marketing. Consulting giants such as McKinsey & Company, BCG, and Bain & Co., to new-age startups such as Meesho and Paytm participated in the placement drives.