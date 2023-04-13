SRAM & MRAM to invest Rs 30,000 crore in Odisha for semiconductor unit

SRAM & MRAM Group, the UK-based diversified group, on April 13 announced it will set up a semiconductor unit in Odisha state, with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore in the first phase.

The group said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), and the government of Odisha.

"The investment will be made and utilised in a phased manner. In the first phase, the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore. The group will be tying up with global leaders in semiconductors for technical collaboration," the group said in a press release.

"This investment has been in the pipeline for a very long time and we are happy to see it finally shaping up into a reality. The development of the country is one of the priorities of all that we do," SRAM & MRAM Group Chairman Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani said.

Moneycontrol News