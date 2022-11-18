 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spread between G-Secs and corporate bonds widens on resumption in issuance by companies

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST

According to experts, with a few more rate hikes expected this fiscal, issuers are looking to shift some of their borrowings to NCDs to lock-in fixed coupon rates

The spreads between corporate bonds and government securities (G-Secs) of similar maturities widened in November after corporates aggressively resumed their bond issuances and on easing yields on G-Secs, dealers said.

The spreads between AAA-rated corporate bonds and G-Secs have widened by 10-15 basis points (bps) and AA-rated and below, have widened more than 35-40 bps so far this month.

Since the start of the rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May, the spreads between both these securities remained mostly in the range of 27-32 bps. But in October, the spreads shrank to 23-25 bps as G-Sec yields inched up.

"The spreads between AAA-rated corporate bonds and G-Secs were very thin, thanks to a lack of issuances so far. In November, with the resumption of corporate bond issuances, there’s been a bit of normalisation of spreads," said Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director and Head of Investment Group at JM Financial.

Dealers said that spreads are expected to widen further but that will depend on the demand-supply matrix, unexpected repo hikes in the forthcoming monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting and adverse geopolitical factors, if any.

“It is likely that issuances will increase in the future, which could lead to further widening of spreads, going forward,” said Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund.