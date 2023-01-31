 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spotify's Q4 user base rises to 489 million on 'outperformance' in India, Indonesia

Vikas SN
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

Spotify also crossed another milestone with 200 million paid subscribers across the world during the quarter

Audio streaming service Spotify added a record 33 million monthly active users (MAUs) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, taking its base to 489 million users, driven by "outperformance" in India and Indonesia.

In a note to shareholders, Spotify said on January 31 that the growth in India and Indonesia was the result of successful marketing campaigns and device bundling initiatives. It, however, didn't share more details or a country-wise breakup of the user base.

The Swedish streaming service said the net user additions in Q4 marked an all-time high for the company, taking its full-year net additions to a record high of 83 million MAUs in 2022.

Spotify also crossed a key milestone of 200 million paid subscribers across the world in the December quarter. It added 10 million paid subscribers to take its paid member base to 205 million, with growth led by Latin America.