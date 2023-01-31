Spotify's Q4 user base rises to 489 million on 'outperformance' in India, Indonesia

Audio streaming service Spotify added a record 33 million monthly active users (MAUs) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, taking its base to 489 million users, driven by "outperformance" in India and Indonesia.

In a note to shareholders, Spotify said on January 31 that the growth in India and Indonesia was the result of successful marketing campaigns and device bundling initiatives. It, however, didn't share more details or a country-wise breakup of the user base.

The Swedish streaming service said the net user additions in Q4 marked an all-time high for the company, taking its full-year net additions to a record high of 83 million MAUs in 2022.

Spotify also crossed a key milestone of 200 million paid subscribers across the world in the December quarter. It added 10 million paid subscribers to take its paid member base to 205 million, with growth led by Latin America.

In the shareholder letter, the company said it also benefited from "better- than-expected" results for its promotional campaigns across all regions and increased adoption of its multi-user plans. These numbers come a week after Spotify announced plans to cut 600 jobs, or 6 percent of its workforce globally, as it looks to rein in costs and become more efficient amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

On January 23, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek also said they will be restructuring how they operate, bringing the majority of its engineering and product work under Gustav Söderström as Chief Product Officer and the business areas under Alex Norström as Chief Business Officer. Both of them will also serve as co-presidents, helping Ek run the company day-to-day. Chief content officer Dawn Ostroff is leaving the firm as part of these changes. Financial performance Spotify's operating losses shot up to €231 million (around $250 million) in the quarter from a net loss of €7 million (around $7.6 million) in the year-ago period. It is still lower than the company's previous guidance of €300 million loss for the quarter. Total revenue was at €3.17 billion (around $3.44 billion) for the quarter, up 18 percent year-on-year from €2.69 billion. Revenue from subscriptions, which account for a majority of the company's revenues, grew by 18 percent YoY to €2.7 billion (about $2.93 billion) for the quarter. The company's advertising business grew 14 percent to €449 million (around $486.6 million), led by a revenue increase in its podcast business. Spotify said podcast revenue grew in the mid-30 percent range. The segment contributed about 14 percent of Spotify's revenues for the quarter. In the shareholder letter, Spotify said 156 million MAUs engaged with content in its year-end Wrapped marketing campaign, registering a 30 percent growth YoY. "During the Wrapped campaign, we hit the highest-grossing merch sales week for artists in Spotify history. The Wrapped campaign also debuted concerts for the first time and serviced concerts engaging millions of users, resulting in a 2.7x increase in visitors to artist tour pages" the company said.

Vikas SN