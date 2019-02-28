App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spotify's entry into the Indian music streaming market bodes well for listeners

Spotify was launched in India recently and will compete with apps like Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music and Gaana.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sweden-based music streaming giant Spotify launched in India on February 27 after much anticipation. The streaming service, famed for its curated playlists and podcasts, is entering India's growing music streaming market, to compete with the likes of Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music and Gaana.

Parent company Spotify AB reportedly gave Rs 48 crore to the Indian arm. "India has an incredibly rich music culture, and to best serve this market we're launching a custom-built experience. Not only will Spotify bring Indian artists to the world we will also bring the world’s music to fans across India," said Daniel Ek, Spotify's founder and CEO.

As it is a new entrant in India, Spotify is in the process of developing Hindi as well as regional music content on the application.

India's music streaming market

Revenue from India's streaming market is expected to be around $213 million in 2019. It is supposed to grow at an annual compound growth rate of 1.6 percent and reach $227 million by 2023. User penetration in 2019 was 6.5 percent in 2019, which may go up to 7 percent by 2023.

The biggest market is the US with expected revenue of $4.3 billion in 2019.

These applications, that let you play music and download them onto your cloud, became famous over the past decade, with various players struggling to one-up each other. They charge a monthly subscription fee (without any advertisements) or provide ad-supported music.

Statista-Outlook-Revenue-in-the-Music-Streaming-market-India

Competitors

Spotify comes with an already diverse and enormous following in India, which is why it may prove to be a tough competitor to the well-established apps.

As of March 2018, more than half of the customers were using Google Play Music to stream music, while the second most-used streaming service was JioSaavn. Gaana, Wynk and Hungama had small shares of the industry, while Apple Music and Amazon Music are relatively new to the market.

statistic_id922400_market-share-of-music-apps-in-india-2018

Spotify has launched special plans for its premium service, like JioSaavn's Pro or Gaana Plus. The Premium plan would be free for the first 30 days following which users would have to pay Rs 119 a month. The premium prepaid plan, apart from an annual subscription, also includes one-day, weekly, monthly, quarterly and half-yearly plans ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 1189.

Apple charges Rs 120/month for its services in India, while Jio Saavn charges Rs 120 for its Lite version and Rs 250 for the Pro version. Google Play, on the other hand, charges Rs 99 a month. Amazon Music is the cheapest, charging Rs 1,000 a year.

Spotify has already partnered with T-Series and Sony, while it battles in the court with Warner Music Group for music rights in India.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) 
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JioSaavn #music #Spotify

