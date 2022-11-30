 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Spotify's 2022 Wrapped offers users recap of their listening habits this year

Vikas SN
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Spotify's 2022 Wrapped also provides a peek into what people listened to on the platform, apart from introducing new elements to help users discover their listening history over the past year.

(Image Courtesy: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

As 2022 draws to a close, audio streaming service Spotify is providing users a peek into their listening habits through its annual Wrapped hub on the app.

While the initiative started as a marketing campaign for the company, Spotify Wrapped's personalised nature that provides users a retrospective look at their listening history over the past year through various data points across different formats, has also made it a cultural phenomenon with people sharing their own listening activity while artists share their yearly performance.

More importantly, since every feature in the entire experience is geared towards incentivising people to share these tidbits with their friends or on social media platforms, it also has become a key initiative for Spotify to acquire new users as well as drive usage among existing users.

The service also made the personalised Wrapped experience exclusive to its iOS and Android apps a few years back.

In a shareholder letter earlier this year, Spotify had stated that two of its personalised playlists - Your Top Songs and Your Artists Revealed - accounted for almost 8 percent of total consumption hours on the platform within 48 hours of the last year's campaign launch on December 1, 2021.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek also mentioned in February 2022 that the campaign was a significant driver for the growth of its monthly active user base in Q4 2021.