Spotify may soon launch in India; Google Music, Amazon Prime Music feel the heat

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is planning to make its India debut soon, the company’s co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said at the ‘Investor Day’ event held in New York.

Currently offering its services in 65 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Japan, UK, New Zealand, Netherlands, Isreal, Romania, South Africa, and Vietnam, Spotify has made it clear that it is looking to expand its services across various parts of the world. The company confirmed it has already hired employees and opened an office in India.

“We are working on launching in some of the biggest markets in the world, including India, Russia, and Africa which has a very rich musical culture,” Daniel Ek said.

Spotify allows users to not only stream music but also to create and and manage customised playlists for no extra cost. Apart from a paid subscription, which lets users stream music without ads, Spotify offers free ad-based streaming services as well.

According to the company’s website, as of December 31, 2017, Spotify had more than 159 million active users across the world, 71 million of which are paid subscribers.

The company's announcement spells competition for the already crowded music streaming industry in India, which has players like Saavn, Gaana.com, Airtel’s Wynk, and Reliance Jio’s JioMusic, along with global giants such as Amazon Prime Music, Google Play Music, and Apple Music.

According to Statista, the music streaming segment in India was a USD 101 million industry in 2018, and the figure is expected to go up to USD 117 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.8 percent. With a user penetration of just 6.6 percent in 2018, the scope of growth for the segment seems pretty huge.

Spotify is all geared up to go public next month and experts are suggesting the company will be valued at around USD 20 billion after its initial public offer (IPO). Expanding into a big market like India will further aid in boosting its valuation.