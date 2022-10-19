Spotify launches a new dedicated Diwali hub

With Diwali round the corner, music streaming service Spotify has debuted a new Diwali hub, making it easier for users to access songs and playlists that are related to the festival of lights, the company announced on October 19.

Spotify said the hub will be rolling out to the service's free and paid users on its Android app in the coming days and will include personalised playlists, exclusive artist clips and shared playlists with some of the country's prominent artists among others. Users can search for "Diwali 2022" within the app to access the hub.

"With this new product experience, we want to celebrate local culture by providing the best audio platform for our users to soundtrack their lives. This is just the beginning of our commitment to building a better-localized product for listeners worldwide" said Nick Dahl, Senior Product Manager at Spotify.

The Diwali Hub will offer Diwali-themed playlists such as "Your Diwali 2022", a personalised playlist of Diwali songs tailored to the user's tastes and "Daily Diwali", which the company says will provide a mix of Diwali songs that is refreshed on a daily basis. A "Top 50 Diwali playlist" will showcase the daily 50 most played Diwali-related songs on the platform.

It will also offer language-specific Diwali song playlists for languages such as Hindi (Diwali Bash), Punjabi (Diwali Party Hits), Tamil (Deepavali Kondattam), and Telugu (Deepavali Dhamaka) among others, besides a range of devotional playlists across several languages, the company said in a statement.

Users will also be able to create shared playlists with artists such as music composer A.R. Rahman, Hindi and Punjabi music singer B Praak, or music director G.V. Prakash through the company's Blend playlist feature.

Available on Spotify's mobile apps, Blend merges the music tastes of both the users to create a shared playlist that changes on a daily basis with songs based on all of your listening activity. It also enables users to see how their music tastes match with the artist.

