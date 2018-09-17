Spot power price at record high of Rs 12.95 per unit: Report

The price of electricity in the spot market reached a record Rs 12.95 per unit on September 16 due to the demand stoked by the festive season and dry weather conditions.

According to Central Electricity Authority chairman Pankaj Batra, quoted in The Economic Times, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been buying 2,000 MW and 2,500-worth of units respectively.

Batra stated that the demand had risen in Maharashtra on account of the Ganapati celebrations. The demand has also risen due to the depleting rainfall that subsequently increasing the load. The report also noted that the current demand for electricity is not being adequately met by the hydel and wind power generators.

The demand for power on the national level was up six percent since September 1 with total power produced rising up nine percent.

The spike in prices on September 16 was due to buy bids reaching 265 million units and sale bids were at 215 million units, which is equivalent to a gap of 2,000 MW.

Officials quoted in the report note that this is not a long-term trend. An industry insider said that many distribution companies (discoms) were selling surplus units 15 days ago.

The report also noted that coal shortages meant discoms are forced to import the coal to produce the required amount of electricity. Sources also mentioned in the report many of these companies are facing issues of liquidity, and are facing litigation under the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT). It is for these reasons that they are not able to secure working capital from banks to import coal.

Association of Power Producers director general Ashok Khurana said that the upcoming assembly polls and agricultural demand may further affect prices in October.