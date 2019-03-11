App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spot air fares go through the roof as IndiGo, Jet Airways cancel flights

For flights between Delhi and Mumbai, customers have to shell out over 20 percent more than they did in January

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Major carriers IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) and Jet Airways cancelled nearly 200 flights every day since February, driving up ticket prices booked 7-15 days before the date of travel as compared to prices in January when the schedule was normal, The Financial Express reported.

For flights between Delhi and Mumbai, customers have to shell out over 20 percent more than they did in January. Ticket prices between the two metros costs nearly Rs 20,000 for a round trip now from Rs 15,000 in February. Meanwhile, Delhi-Bengaluru tickets are priced at Rs 18,430 when booked seven days before the travel date, 21 percent higher than January prices.

Fliers booking tickets a fortnight before the travel will now have to shell out more. A round trip between Mumbai and Bengaluru booked 15 days in advance costs around Rs 9,400, up from around Rs 7,900  in January and Rs 8,200 in February.

IndiGo has reportedly cancelled 30 flights every day since February due to a shortage of pilots while Jet Airways' planes have been grounded due to non-payment of dues to lessors. Out of its fleet of 123 planes, it is only using 70 planes. Both these problems are expected to continue this month as well.

Airlines, that operate over 1,700 flights every day, have been forced to rejig their schedules due to repair work at the Mumbai airport. "This has amplified problems. There has been a significant increase in spot fares on main routes. It is in the range of 15-18 percent month-on-month," Anand Menon of FCM Travel Solutions is quoted in the report as saying.

These high fares dragged down domestic air traffic growth to its 52-month low at 9.1 percent year-on-year during January. Jet's groundings may keep the passenger traffic growth around 10-12 percent in the next few months.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Business #IndiGo #Jet Airways

