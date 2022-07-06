English
    Sports tech startup Hudle raises $1 million

    Hudle, launched in 2018, is a mobile app for sports enthusiasts to discover and book sports activities.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Sports tech startup Hudle has raised USD 1 million (Rs 7.9 crore) in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Survam Partners and Indian Angel Network, a statement said on July 6.

    The capital raised would be used to fuel growth in existing and new geographies, strengthen the business and tech team, marketing, and new additions to the product suite. "… Sports Tech Startup Hudle has raised USD 1 million as part of their ongoing Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures," the statement said.

    Hudle, launched in 2018, is a mobile app for sports enthusiasts to discover and book sports activities.

    Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), said Hudle is bridging the gap by enabling users to discover and book various sports venues, events and pursue their favourite sport as a hobby or as a fitness activity.

    "At IPV, we believe in backing purpose driven companies who are dedicated to building a sustainable business and fill an existing market gap."

    Suhail Narain, Founder and CEO, Hudle said, "We strongly believe in scaling up through collaboration and bringing together all the stakeholders and are thrilled to welcome IPV on board."
    PTI
    Tags: #Hudle #Sports #Sports activities #Sports enthusiasts #tech startup
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 12:12 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.