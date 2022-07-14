Sports Metaverse launches virtual land sale

Sports Metaverse, a virtual world specifically focused on sports, on July 14 announced the launch of a public land sale where owners, in the first phase, can acquire a high-quality fan cave to hang out with friends across the world, customise their own NFTs or non-fungible tokens, play pool, stream sports events, advertise and let their land to tenants.

Sports Metaverse claims to be the first digital world devoted solely to sports, bringing prominent sports stars, brands and clubs together in one place.

Users can trade NFTs, interact with iconic sportspeople, buy virtual land and do virtual visits of stadiums.

In the longer term, there will be social spaces with big screens and retail, as well as 3D immersive experiences with athletes and fans having 24X7 access to the metaverse.

Special-purpose land like for building a stadium or an event hall will also be available.

“We've assembled the best metaverse builders in the space, the most forward-thinking Web3 brands, and some of the biggest sports people of all time. The Sports Metaverse is the new frontier—the future of sports is billions of fans instantly connected with one another, their sports icons and brands in the metaverse,” said Chris Worsey, CEO and co-founder of SportsIcon, the company behind Sports Metaverse.

To optimise the appeal of its virtual real estate, Sports Metaverse said it was also partnering with LandWorks, a protocol developed by EnterDao on the Ethereum blockchain that enables virtual reality landowners to let their land permissionlessly (where the blockchain is a decentralised ledger open to the public), listing it for specific prices on which would-be tenants can make bids.