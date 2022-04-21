English
    Spike in wheat prices unlikely on record production: Report

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    Representative image

    Amid record production of wheat in the country, prices of the grain may not rise in times to come, reported CNBC-TV18 on April 21 citing unnamed government officials.

    As per the government's estimate, wheat exports will likely touch a new high in FY23. The government officials even added that India is well-positioned on wheat availability and doesn't foresee any shortage.

    The current grain stock stands at 513 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), which is double of buffer requirement of 210 LMT of April. Also, the April wheat stock is estimated at 190 LMT against the stocking requirement of 75 LMT.

    ALSO READ: Explained | Despite talk of record wheat harvest, why are domestic prices rising fast?

    In FY23, the grain production is seen at 328 MT against 316 MT in FY 2021-22. With this, officials said the government will continue with wheat exports on the back of bumper crop production. Earlier in FY22, 70 lakh tonnes of wheat were exported in comparison to 22 lakh tonnes in FY21.

    On April 16, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that Egypt, which is one of the largest importers of wheat from Ukraine and Russia, has approved India as a wheat supplier.

    India's wheat exports increased to $1.74 billion in April-January of 2021-22 as against $340.17 million in the same period last year. In 2019-20, wheat exports were worth $61.84 million, which rose to $549.67 million in 2020-21.

    Major wheat growing states in India are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat.

    (with inputs from PTI)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Grain Stock #wheat export #Wheat price hike #wheat production
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 03:28 pm
