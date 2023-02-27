 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet's $100 mln debt rejig: Carlyle Aviation to buy stakes in airline, SpiceXpress

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:02 PM IST

As it faces multiple headwinds, the no-frills carrier will also tap the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) route to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore.

In a move that will help reduce its debt by USD 100 million, cash-strapped SpiceJet on Monday announced that Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire a 7.5 per cent stake in the airline by converting outstanding dues as well as snap up shareholding in the cargo business.

SpiceJet's board has approved restructuring more than USD 100 million outstanding dues to aircraft leasing firm Carlyle Aviation Partners into equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs).

Carlyle Aviation Partners is the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of Carlyle's USD 143 billion Global Credit platform.