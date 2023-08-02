SpiceJet zooms 6% as company seeks shareholders' nod for 5.91% stake sale to Carlyle

SpiceJet currently has 5.4 percent market share, just ahead of new entrant Akasa Air which has 5 percent share.

SpiceJet stock was trading almost 6 percent higher at Rs 31 on August 2 afternoon as the beleaguered airline seeks shareholders’ approval to offer a 5.91 percent stake to Carlyle Aviation Partners, which is the aircraft financing unit of the Carlyle Group.

The lessors have valued the low-cost carrier's share at Rs 48 a piece, which is almost 55 percent premium to the current market price.

The airline also has plans to issue equity shares of 20 percent to promoter Ajay Singh, who will acquire his stake at Rs 10 a share against an infusion of Rs 500 crore. Fun infusion was Singh will make the airline eligible to access credit under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which the cash-strapped airlines badly needs.

Singh owns a 59 percent stake in the company, of which 47 percent is pledged with banks. An equivalent equity infusion by promoters was made mandatory for airlines to take full benefit of the scheme, which is capped at 100 percent of the company's fund based or non-fund-based loan or Rs 1,500 crore, whichever is lower.

The leasing firm which has the largest exposure among lessors will convert its dues of over $28 million to equity.

SpiceJet had said in February that Carlyle Aviation Partners would acquire a 7.5 percent stake in the airline.

The airline, which has drawn around Rs 410 in ECLGS credit, will be able to get another Rs 206 crore, which may help SpiceJet deleverage the company's balance sheet and allow it to access fresh funding at competitive rates.

Spicejet has not been able to raise fresh capital and has defaulted on lease rental payment, forcing aircraft lessors to take the airline to insolvency court.

There four insolvency pleas filed by lessors against SpiceJet — two pleas by aircraft lessor Aircastle and one plea by Wilmington.

The airline has a 5.4 percent share of the Indian aviation market, just ahead of new entrant Akasa Air which has a 5 percent share.

At 2.42 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 31.12 on the National Stock Exchange, up 6.18 percent.

