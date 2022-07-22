SpiceJet warns of Kolkata flight delays due to bad weather

SpiceJet flight | Representative image



#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly.

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 22, 2022

All domestic and international flights of SpiceJet from Kolkata may be delayed due to bad weather, the airline tweeted in the afternoon on July 22, as heavy rain lashed the capital city of West Bengal.

SpiceJet recently announced the launch of 26 new domestic and additional flights, including Nashik-Hyderabad and Delhi-Khajuraho under the government's UDAN scheme, which were to begin July 22.

The airline introduced direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda and Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur in addition to increasing the frequency between Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad, the airline said in a statement on July 19.