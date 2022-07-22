English
    SpiceJet warns of Kolkata flight delays due to bad weather

    All departures and arrivals flights may get affected, the airlines tweeted

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    SpiceJet flight | Representative image

    All domestic and international flights of SpiceJet from Kolkata may be delayed due to bad weather, the airline tweeted in the afternoon on July 22, as heavy rain lashed the capital city of West Bengal.

    Also Read | SpiceJet announces 26 new domestic flights from July 22

    SpiceJet recently announced the launch of 26 new domestic and additional flights, including Nashik-Hyderabad and Delhi-Khajuraho under the government's UDAN scheme, which were to begin July 22.

    The airline introduced direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda and Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur in addition to increasing the frequency between Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad, the airline said in a statement on July 19.
    Tags: #Bad weather #Kolkata #SpiceJet Airways
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 02:43 pm
