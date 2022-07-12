SpiceJet to sue for defamation after MD booked for 'fraud'

SpiceJet has hit back after managing director Ajay Singh got booked for allegedly delivering a fake depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth Rs 10 lakh for services sought from the complainant, saying it will file a defamation case against Amit Arora who claims claimed that Singh has defrauded others also in a similar manner.

The airline said the complaint was "frivolous, mischievous and completely bogus".

Denying all allegations, the airline said it did not seek services from Arora at any point.

In the FIR registered on July 7, the complainant said that SpiceJet was in financial difficulty in 2016, and required an overall financial restructuring.

Arora, who is in the business of providing non-aeronautical services including airport retail and hospitality at various airports in India, said Singh had promised him 10,00,000 SpiceJet shares for his services. However, "Singh provided a depository instruction slip which later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide a valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on one pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me the shares," Arora said in his complaint. "I had no option left but to press charges against Singh," he added.

Indian staffing industry added 2.27 lakh new formal workforce in FY22, women participation in flexi ... The Gurugram police registered the case: "An FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law."