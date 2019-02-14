Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet to start Kozhikode-Jeddah flight from April 20

The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on this route.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
SpiceJet will start a daily direct flight between Kozhikode in Kerala and Saudi Arabia's commercial capital Jeddah from April 20, the airline said Thursday. Jeddah is second international destination to be connected from Kozhikode with direct flights.

"SpiceJet's flight SG 792 will depart from Kozhikode at 5.35 am (all local times) and arrive in Jeddah at 8.35 am on the same day.The return flight SG 793 will depart at 9.45 am and reach Kozhikode at 6.05 pm," the airline said

The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on this route.

SpiceJet also announced a special fare of Rs 13,399 (all inclusive) for the Kozhikode–Jeddah flight and Rs 12,199 (all inclusive) for Jeddah-Kozhikode.

Owing to its close proximity to Mecca and Medina, Jeddah acts as one of the main transit points for thousands of Hajj pilgrims and tourists across the globe.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 09:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Kerala #Market news #SpiceJet

