SpiceJet to start daily Mumbai-Jeddah flight from July 5

SpiceJet announced May 16 that it will start a daily non-stop flight on Mumbai-Jeddah sector from July 5. The airline said it will also start six new domestic flights from May 20 on the following sectors: Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumabi, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Guwahati-Bagdogra-Guwahati.

"Mumbai is the third destination after Hyderabad and Kozhikode which is being connected by SpiceJet with the pilgrim city of Jeddah," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline added that tickets are available at a special fare of Rs 12,399 (all-inclusive) for Mumbai–Jeddah trip and Rs 15,399 (all inclusive) for Jeddah-Mumbai trip.

From May 20, SpiceJet would be starting second frequency flights on Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai sector and Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai sector.

It also announced a new flight connecting Guwahati to Bagdogra from May 20.

"SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on both the international as well as domestic routes," the airline said.