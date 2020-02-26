SpiceJet to start 11 new flights in March

SpiceJet will launch 11 new domestic flights, including on Srinagar-Mumbai route, from March, according to a release. There would be non-stop flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes. Besides, there would be additional frequencies on Mumbai-Rajkot, Delhi-Dharamshala and Bengaluru-Vijayawada sectors.

Among others, there would be two new flights on the Jalandhar-Jaipur-Jalandhar route under the regional connectivity scheme.

In the release, the airline said 11 new flights are scheduled to commence operations from March 29.

"All the new flights introduced will be operational daily except the flight on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru route which will operate on all days except Wednesdays.

"The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes," it added.

Recently, the airline announced launching 20 new domestic flights starting operations from March 29.

On an average, the budget carrier operates 600 daily flights to 63 destinations, including 54 domestic ones.