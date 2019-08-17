App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Mint

SpiceJet to launch 12 new domestic flights from October

The airline will introduce daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Aurangabad from 8 October.It will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Bengaluru routes

Mint @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on August 17 said it will launch 12 new domestic flights effective from the first week of October 2019.

According to the airline, all the new flights will be operational daily and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on all these routes.


The airline will introduce daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Aurangabad from 8 October.


It will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Bengaluru routes.


The latest flight additions comes after a massive domestic sector expansion by the airline. Starting from April 1, SpiceJet has announced 142 new flights which include 78 connecting Mumbai, 30 connecting Delhi and 12 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.


At present, SpiceJet operates 550 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 52 domestic and 10 international ones.

The airline has a fleet of 77 Boeing 737, 32 Bombardier Q-400s and three B737 freighters.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 17, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Spice Jet

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.