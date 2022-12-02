 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet to hold AGM on December 26

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

Private carrier SpiceJet Ltd on December 2 informed the stock exchanges that it will hold its 38th annual general meeting (AGM) on December 26, 2022.

The AGM, to be held through video conference, will discuss the adoption of audited financial statements and the reappointment of Ajay Singh as a director on the board, the regulatory filing said.

The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from December 20 to December 26 for purpose of the AGM, it added.

On November 14, SpiceJet had issued quarterly results for Q2 FY23, reporting a net loss of Rs 837.8 crore. In the year-ago period, it had reported a loss of Rs 561.7 crore.

Out of the total loss, Rs 260 crore in losses was due to foreign exchange currency loss, the airline had said.

The total revenue from operations for the July-September quarter came in at Rs 2,104.7 crore, nearly 57 percent higher when compared to the same period last year.