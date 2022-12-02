SpiceJet to hold AGM on December 26

On November 14, SpiceJet had issued quarterly results for Q2 FY23, reporting a net loss of Rs 837.8 crore.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private carrier SpiceJet Ltd on December 2 informed the stock exchanges that it will hold its 38th annual general meeting (AGM) on December 26, 2022.

The AGM, to be held through video conference, will discuss the adoption of audited financial statements and the reappointment of Ajay Singh as a director on the board, the regulatory filing said.

The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from December 20 to December 26 for purpose of the AGM, it added.

On November 14, SpiceJet had issued quarterly results for Q2 FY23, reporting a net loss of Rs 837.8 crore. In the year-ago period, it had reported a loss of Rs 561.7 crore.

Out of the total loss, Rs 260 crore in losses was due to foreign exchange currency loss, the airline had said.

The total revenue from operations for the July-September quarter came in at Rs 2,104.7 crore, nearly 57 percent higher when compared to the same period last year.

SpiceJet's share of the domestic passenger market dropped to 7.7 percent in the September quarter from 9.7 percent in the previous three months, according to data from the DGCA.

On an Ebitda basis, the airline's loss stood at Rs 413.59 crore for the reported quarter compared to a loss of Rs 106.4 crore for the quarter that ended September 2021. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

In terms of operational parameters, SpiceJet reported an average domestic load factor of 85 percent during Q2 FY23.

The shares of SpiceJet settled at Rs 38.80 on the BSE on December 2, which was 0.2 percent higher than the previous day's close.