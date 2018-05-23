App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet to connect Chennai to Mangaluru; adds 10 new flights

Budget carrier SpiceJet today said it will launch flight services in the Chennai-Mangaluru sector starting June, besides enhancing frequencies on some of its existing routes in south India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget carrier SpiceJet today said it will launch flight services in the Chennai-Mangaluru sector starting June, besides enhancing frequencies on some of its existing routes in south India.

The 10 new flights and additional frequencies are aimed at strengthening the airline's southern India network and will be operated with the regional Bombardier Q-400 regional jets, SpiceJet said in a release.

As part of this expansion, the airline will introduce daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mangaluru-Chennai sector starting June 16, it said.

Services on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry are being enhanced with an additional evening flight from May 25, while Chennai-Kozhikode and Bengaluru-Kozhikode would have an additional evening flight and Chennai-Hyderabad a third flight, starting June 16, the airline said.

"SpiceJet is on the path of a major fleet expansion which means new routes and destinations for our customers. We have introduced evening flights on key sectors which will operate in addition to the existing morning flights and help business travellers conveniently plan same day trips," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.

The carrier currently operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and seven international ones, with a fleet of 37 Boeing 737NG and 22 Bombardier Q-400s.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.