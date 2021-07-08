SpiceJet to launch 42 new flights from July 10

File image

Following the central government's decision on July 5 to increase the cap on the capacity utilisation of domestic airlines, SpiceJet on July 8 announced that it will add 42 new flights on its domestic and international network from July 10.

SpiceJet will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these new routes and has opened booking for them on its website and online travel portals, the airline said in a release.

As part of its launch, the budget airline will operate flights on the Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes. The airline will also launch flights from Surat to Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The airline will also operate flights to-and-from Gwalior to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune.

Besides these, the airline has also introduced flights on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes.

The airline said the new flights are part of its commitment to enhancing connectivity between metros and non-metros.

In order to capitalise on the surge in tourists looking to travel after the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, the airline has also started additional to and fro flights on the Delhi-Leh and Jaipur-Ahmedabad route on a daily basis.

SpiceJet has also started additional to and fro flights on Delhi-Srinagar, Kolkata-Chennai, Ahmedabad-Pune and Patna–Bengaluru routes.

Under an air bubble agreement, SpiceJet will also launch international flights on Kochi-Male-Kochi & Mumbai-Male-Mumbai routes.

"As travel demand picks up and leisure travelers step out for those much-awaited short breaks, we are ensuring that multiple convenient flight options are available to some of the most sought after holiday destinations like Male. We see a great opportunity in connecting unserved markets to more cities with direct flights on our network," the company's chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia said in a release.