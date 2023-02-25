English
    SpiceJet starts Delhi-Shillong flight service

    February 25, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
    SpiceJet has launched a direct flight service from Delhi from the Shillong, officials said on Saturday.

    The airline said the Delhi-Shillong flight would operate on Monday and Friday. "The inaugural flight landed from Delhi at the airport here with 18 passengers on Friday. The same flight took off with 12 outbound passengers," an Airport official told PTI.

    He said senior government officials including transport department secretary H Kharmalki and MTC MD KL Nongbri were present.

    SpiceJet is the third airline to start scheduled flights from Shillong after Indigo and Alliance Air.

    SpiceJet had entered into an MoU with the Meghalaya government in January to connect the Meghalaya capital with the national capital.

    Earlier, Fly Big airlines had operated the ShillongDelhi route but an MoU with them was withdrawn last year.

