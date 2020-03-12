SpiceJet Spring Season Sale | Domestic fares with seat selection, free meal starts at Rs 987; international at Rs 3,699

Budget airline SpiceJet has rolled out its Spring Season Sale, with domestic fares starting at Rs 987. For international flights, fares begin at Rs 3,699, the airline said in a statement.

This is the first time SpiceJet is offering benefits of a full-service airline, such as free selection and a meal, as a part of sale.

The discounts will apply on tickets bought during March 12-15 for travel up to February 28, 2021. "The offer is applicable on bookings made for 14-days out across all channels," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The offer is valid on one-way fares and non-stop flights only. Customers can make the bookings through the SpiceJet website or mobile app.

"The all-inclusive fares on select international flights start at Rs 3699 on Chennai-Colombo, Rs 4,099 on Bangkok-Kolkata, Rs 4,299 on Dhaka-Kolkata and Rs 4,399 on Kolkata-Dhaka sectors," the airline said in a press release.

Seat selection and a free meal (vegetarian sandwich) will be included in the ticket cost.

The airline has also announced a discount and free priority check-in for customers using Standard Chartered Bank's debit and credit cards on a minimum purchase amount.