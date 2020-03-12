App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet Spring Season Sale | Domestic fares with seat selection, free meal starts at Rs 987; international at Rs 3,699

The discounts will apply on tickets bought during March 12-15 for travel up to February 28, 2021

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget airline SpiceJet has rolled out its Spring Season Sale, with domestic fares starting at Rs 987. For international flights, fares begin at Rs 3,699, the airline said in a statement.

This is the first time SpiceJet is offering benefits of a full-service airline, such as free selection and a meal, as a part of sale.

The discounts will apply on tickets bought during March 12-15 for travel up to February 28, 2021. "The offer is applicable on bookings made for 14-days out across all channels," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Close

The offer is valid on one-way fares and non-stop flights only. Customers can make the bookings through the SpiceJet website or mobile app.

related news

"The all-inclusive fares on select international flights start at Rs 3699 on Chennai-Colombo, Rs 4,099 on Bangkok-Kolkata, Rs 4,299 on Dhaka-Kolkata and Rs 4,399 on Kolkata-Dhaka sectors," the airline said in a press release.

Seat selection and a free meal (vegetarian sandwich) will be included in the ticket cost.

The airline has also announced a discount and free priority check-in for customers using Standard Chartered Bank's debit and credit cards on a minimum purchase amount.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:28 am

tags #SpiceJet

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.