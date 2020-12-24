SpiceJet signs MoU with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for storage, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine

Spicejet

SpiceJet on December 24 announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) to provide cargo services to all vaccine manufacturers in the region.

SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, aims to provide the first-mile pickup and last-mile delivery to carry COVID–19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets, the carrier said in a release.

Under the MoU, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo will provide required space for SpiceJet’s vaccine shipments and also train its personnel on the handling of the vaccine, while SpiceJet will deploy a dedicated fleet of freighters, including wide-body aircraft, at Hyderabad airport to handle domestic and international consignments.

"We are delighted to have GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo as a partner in our fight against the pandemic. Delivering COVID-19 vaccines safely not just within India but across the globe is a task we are fully committed to,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

SpiceJet had recently partnered with Om Logistics Ltd. and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Snowman Logistics.

With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations, the airline said.

SpiceXpress had also introduced specialised service Spice Pharma Pro, which can transport sensitive drugs, vaccines blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c.