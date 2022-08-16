SpiceJet settles with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation

A SpiceJet aircraft | Representative image

SpiceJet has settled with another lessor of Boeing Co's 737 MAX, Goshawk Aviation, as it looks to expand its fleet after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation approved the aircraft to fly last August.

SpiceJet has entered into settlement agreement with Goshawk Aviation and its affiliated leasing entities Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin), Sabarmati Aviation Leasing and Falgu Aviation Leasing related to two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

The parties have agreed to settle all their disputes under and related to the aircraft lease agreements for the three aircraft. The agreement, the terms of which are confidential, ends all litigation proceedings between the two sides.

SpiceJet and Goshawk had in November 2021 verbally agreed to settle the lawsuit out of court. According to reports, SpiceJet’s pending dues for the three aircraft stood at about $16.2 million.

Goshawk and its trustee Wilmington Trust SP Services had last year filed a lawsuit to block the transfer of SpiceJet's cargo and logistics business to a separate company.

All proceedings, including those before the UK court and execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court will be withdrawn accordingly, the airline said in a press release.

Goshawk Aviation is one of the main lessors of MAX aircraft of SpiceJet. The settlement with Goshawk follows SpiceJet’s successful settlements with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, Credit Suisse, Boeing, CDB Aviation, BOC Aviation, and Avolon.

However, in the past month, SpiceJet has been in trouble with its lessors as Ireland-based Alterna Aircraft and United Arab Emirates aeronautics firm AWAS have asked the DGCA to de-register their planes.

On July 31, AWAS appealed to the DGCA to deregister three Boeing aircraft leased to SpiceJet on payment defaults, and on August 2 Alterna Aircraft had asked the DGCA to de-register its plane that it was leasing out to SpiceJet.

Lessors typically apply for de-registration when lease agreements are terminated for reasons such as nonpayment of lease rentals.

In August 2021, the DGCA said it cleared 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect, after nearly two-and-a-half years of regulatory grounding.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic.