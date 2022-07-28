SpiceJet says all flights on time, no cancellations after DGCA order

Representative Image (Source: SpiceJet)

All SpiceJet flights departed on time as per schedule in the morning and there has been “absolutely no impact” on the timetable following DGCA’s yesterday’s order, the airline officials told Moneycontrol on July 28.

“We would like to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. SpiceJet is confident of scaling up its operations and addressing any concern the regulator may have on priority,” they added.

The statement comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 27 restricted SpiceJet’s flights to 50 percent of departure approved under the summer schedule. The order followed review and observation of multiple incidents reported with the domestic carrier between April 1 and July 5.

Immediately after the order, SpiceJet had responded to the DGCA action saying that they would comply with the directions, but noted that the airline had already slimmed operations ahead of the lean travel season. The statement added: “DGCA’s observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator.”

Troubles abound

The DGCA's interim order comes just a day after SpiceJet responded to the regulator's show cause notice which was served to the airline on July 6 for its failure to offer “safe, efficient and reliable” air services. The regulator gave the airline three weeks to respond to the notice.

The DGCA said in its interim order that on a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins. The regulator also noted that there has been poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions that have resulted in the degradation of the safety margins.

Further, a financial assessment carried out by the DGCA in September 2021 has revealed that SpiceJet is operating on cash and carry and suppliers/ approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to the shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs.

The DGCA had started conducting spot checks on SpiceJet planes on July 9 and completed the same on July 13. The domestic carrier has come under regulatory scanner since July 6.

Passengers losing faith?

Incidents of snags on SpiceJet flights have reduced over the past few weeks, but a recent survey has revealed that passengers have started losing faith in the budget carrier after the series of incidents came to light. About 44 percent of Indians traveling on domestic air routes said they were avoiding SpiceJet flights over safety concerns, a survey conducted by Moneycontrol and LocalCircles on July 6 and 7 showed.

The low-cost carrier on July 5 reported that its Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi; its Kandla-Mumbai flight had had to do a priority landing in Mumbai after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air; while a freighter aircraft of the airline, headed to Chongqing in China, had returned to Kolkata after the pilots realised that the weather radar was not working.

Other technical snags faced by SpiceJet include smoke coming out of the cabin of its Delhi-Jabalpur flight on July 2.

Earlier, on June 25, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft had halted its take-off roll at Patna airport when the plane's fuselage door warning light illuminated. A similar problem had occurred on a SpiceJet Q400 flight (Guwahati-Kolkata) the day before.

On June 19, the airline reported two incidents and May 20, around six flights of the cash-strapped airline were delayed as the airline didn’t clear its payments in advance.