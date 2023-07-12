SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 500 crore into the loss-making airline

File image of SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh will infuse Rs 500 crore into the loss-incurring carrier, in lieu of fresh equity shares or convertible instruments, or both, the airline said in a statement issued on July 12.

Singh's offer to inject capital came at the meeting of the board of directors, which was called earlier in the day to consider raising fresh funds amid the ongoing financial crisis and legal disputes.

The board, after deliberating over his offer, "agreed to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities/equity share warrants on preferential basis" in one or more tranches for an amount of Rs 500 crore, the press release said.

The infusion of funds will "substantially strengthen the company’s financial position and is a powerful vote of confidence in its future and long-term viability", SpiceJet said.

With this capital injection, the airline said it would be "entitled to additional credit facilities of Rs 206 crore" under the government's emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ELGS).

SpiceJet added that it is already utilising $50 million-worth ECLGS funds that it has already received and its own cash to revive its grounded aircraft. Two of the grounded aircraft, a Boeing 737 and a Q400, have been operationalised so far and more planes are expected to re-join the fleet soon, it further said.

Singh, while commenting on his decision to infuse Rs 500 crore in the airline, said this investment "will allow the airline to accelerate its growth plans and capture new opportunities in the market, grow its revenue and profits".

"We are committed to building a sustainable and profitable business, and this investment is a reflection of that commitment," he added.

Singh's fund infusion also comes at a time when the budget airline is grappling with legal disputes. The Supreme Court on July 7 directed it to pay the entire arbitral amount of Rs 380 crore to former promoter Kalanithi Maran in their legal dispute.

SpiceJet has also been incurring substantial losses since the aviation industry was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The spree of losses has continued in the post-pandemic period. In the first three quarters of FY23, its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,507 crore. The fourth quarter results are yet to be announced.

On June 30, SpiceJet announced that it has delayed the declaration of its financial results for the fiscal year 2022-2023 due to the ill health of a key member of its audit committee.

It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 302 crore in FY19, followed by Rs 937 crore in FY20, Rs 1,030 crore in FY21, and Rs 1,744 crore in FY22.