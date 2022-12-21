SpiceJet plans to settle outstanding dues of Rs 2,500 crore, turn lessors into investors

Spicejet's chief Ajay Singh, in his message in the airline's annual report for 2021-22 fiscal, said the firm has completed a series of settlements with most of the major partners, including manufacturers and lessors.

SpiceJet, which has been facing challenges with the grounding of 13 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to slump caused by the pandemic to unsettled dues to leasing companies, has proposed to turn lessors into potential investors.

The plan involves a two-step transaction to clear outstanding dues worth Rs 2,500 crore to aircraft leasing companies, according to a report by Economic Times.

The company will first transfer its cargo undertaking to a newly created subsidiary, SpiceXpress. It will then issue compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) to the parent. Then SpiceJet will offer lessors the option to swap lease payments with the CCDs, ET stated, quoting people aware of the matter.

In August, Singh had said that the airline will try to raise Rs 2,000 crore by way of an equity investment from new investors.

On November 14, the budget carrier reported a net loss of Rs 837.8 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2022-23. Its losses stood at Rs 561.7 crore a year ago. The airline expects to see improvement in operations and restructuring benefits in the current quarter this fiscal.

SpiceJet had short-term and long-term lease liabilities totalling Rs 7,000 crore in the quarter that ended September, according to the ET report, citing the latest financial data. However, not all of these are due for payment. As per the people quoted, the plan is to clear the immediate dues of the lessors. The proposal has been made to about 10 of them.

