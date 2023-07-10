SpiceJet plans to raise fresh capital on July 12 amid financial crisis and legal disputes

On June 30, SpiceJet announced that it has delayed the declaration of its financial results for the fiscal year 2022-2023 due to the ill health of a key member of its audit committee.

SpiceJet’s board will consider raising fresh capital on July 12 through the issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on a preferential basis.

"The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 12, 2023 (Wednesday) to consider and approve, inter-alia, options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws," SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing on July 9.

The capital raising is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, it added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday directed budget airline to pay the entire arbitral amount of Rs 380 crore to former promoter Kalanithi Maran in their legal dispute.

The beleaguered airline is grappling with a severe financial crisis and has incurred substantial losses in the wake of COVID-19.

In the first three quarters of FY23, SpiceJet’s consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,507 crore. The fourth quarter results are yet to be announced.

It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 302 crore in FY19, followed by Rs 937 crore in FY20, Rs 1,030 crore in FY21, and Rs 1,744 crore in FY22.

The airline is also entangled in legal disputes with lessors.