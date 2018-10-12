App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet plans to fly new overseas destinations with Boeing 737-8 MAX planes

The no-frills airline, which has inducted its first 189-seater B 737-8 MAX aircraft, Friday said the plane can fly non-stop to Singapore, Doha (Qatar), Kuwait, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tehran (Iran), Salalah (Oman) and Kunming (China), among other destinations, from various Indian airports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SpiceJet will look at flying to new international destinations as well as provide free wi-fi onboard its more fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 MAX planes, according to the airline.

The no-frills airline, which has inducted its first 189-seater B 737-8 MAX aircraft, Friday said the plane can fly non-stop to Singapore, Doha (Qatar), Kuwait, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tehran (Iran), Salalah (Oman) and Kunming (China), among other destinations, from various Indian airports.

"With a one-stop, the aircraft can easily fly up to Finland, Norway, Morocco, London and Amsterdam," the airline said.

SpiceJet, which has made a turnaround after being on the verge of collapse in 2014, placed an order for up to 205 B737 MAX 8 planes last year and has inducted the first one into its fleet.

related news

The aircraft is equipped with Satcom that would enable the airline to provide internet on board services once the requisite approvals are in place.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the airline plans to give complimentary internet onboard the MAX flights and the details are being worked out.

B 737 MAX planes burn up to 14 per cent less fuel than older 737 planes. "Lower cost and lesser days out of service results in up to USD 4 million savings," the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet plans to use the 737 MAX to expand and standardise its fleet while focusing on increasing their international and regional presence. "Delhi-Hong Kong, which would be SpiceJet's eighth international destination, will be exclusively serviced by the 737 MAX," it said.

Singh said the new planes would enable it to open new routes as well as reduce fuel and engineering costs, and emissions.

"The 737 MAX will dramatically reduce noise pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Passengers will benefit from a large number of premium seats and, for the first time in India, broadband internet on board," he said here.

The aircraft can fly up to around 19 per cent more than 737-800. SpiceJet's first B 737-8 MAX plane has been named 'King Chilli'.

Currently, SpiceJet has a fleet of 37 Boeing 737 MAX and NG jets and 23 Bombardier Q-400s. On an average, the airline daily operates 416 flights to 57 destinations, including 8 international ones.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #Boeing 737-8 MAX planes #Business #Companies #SpiceJet

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.