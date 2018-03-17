App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 17, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet plane damages runway edge lights at Bengaluru airport

A SpiceJet aircraft today damaged runway edge lights after landing, forcing airport authorities to suspend operations for more than half-an-hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

A SpiceJet aircraft today damaged runway edge lights after landing, forcing airport authorities to suspend operations for more than half-an-hour.

The incident, involving the SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad, happened late in the evening.

An airport official said the plane while taxiing after landing damaged a few runway lights. As the runway was closed from 2247 hours to 2328 hours, at least ten flights were diverted.

The flight SG 1238 was operated with a Q400 aircraft

"During landing roll , the aircraft veered off to the left and was aligned to the central line by the pilot. It taxied normally to the bay. However, four runway lights got damaged," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

All the passengers and baggage were deplaned in a normal manner. There was no damage to the aircraft, the spokesperson said.

tags #Current Affairs

