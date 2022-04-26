SpiceJet launches UDAN flights connecting Pune with Bhavnagar, and other new flights

SpiceJet

SpiceJet on April 26 announced new and additional flights including industry-first UDAN flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai.

The airline is also introducing additional frequencies between Ahmedabad and Pune. All flights will be available from May 5.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and to keep airfares affordable.

SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights.

On April 20, SpiceJet announced sales, with air tickets priced as low as close to Rs 2,500.

The booking period for the sale lasted till April 23 and the travel period ranged from June 20 to September 25. SpiceJet flew 10.21 lakh passengers and Air India flew 9.36 lakh passengers in March, according to official data.





