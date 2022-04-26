English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet launches UDAN flights connecting Pune with Bhavnagar, and other new flights

    The airline is also introducing additional frequencies between Ahmedabad and Pune.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    SpiceJet

    SpiceJet

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    SpiceJet on April 26 announced new and additional flights including industry-first UDAN flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai.

    The airline is also introducing additional frequencies between Ahmedabad and Pune. All flights will be available from May 5.

    Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and to keep airfares affordable.

    SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights.

    On April 20, SpiceJet announced sales, with air tickets priced as low as close to Rs 2,500.

    Close
    The booking period for the sale lasted till April 23 and the travel period ranged from June 20 to September 25. SpiceJet flew 10.21 lakh passengers and Air India flew 9.36 lakh passengers in March, according to official data.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Companies #flights #SpiceJet
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.