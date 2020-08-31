172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|spicejet-launches-portable-ventilator-for-patients-with-moderate-breathing-issues-5779001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet launches portable ventilator for patients with moderate breathing issues

Engineers of SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary, designed the 'SpiceOxy' device at its innovation lab, the airline said in a statement.

PTI

SpiceJet launched a portable non-invasive ventilator brand on Monday for patients with mild-to-moderate breathing issues. Engineers of SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary, designed the 'SpiceOxy' device at its innovation lab, the airline said in a statement.

Since this device is turbine-based and light weight, it can be used at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrain like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications like wheelchairs and gurneys, according to the statement.

It said the device was an "effective solution for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues" and could be of significant help for symptomatic coronavirus patients.

Close

SpiceJet said it had also launched a brand of fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood.

Both the devices can be purchased from the airline's e-commerce website, it stated.

"I am extremely happy to share that the SpiceOxy ventilator and pulse oximeter that we are launching today is proudly 'Made in India', designed and manufactured by our talented team of engineers," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Ajay Singh #aviation #Business #SpiceJet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.