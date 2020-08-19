Spicejet launches frequent flyer programme ‘SpiceClub’

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has rolled out its frequent flyer programme called SpiceClub (SC), which, the airline, claims is the fastest rewarding loyalty plan of its kind.

“The new SC programme provides huge benefits like free flight vouchers, complimentary meals and upgrades, zero cancellation charges, priority check-in, free seat selection and other exclusive deals each and every time that you fly with us,” SpiceJet Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

The programme is segregated into four tiers – Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum, through which members can earn points on every Rs 100 spent on flights and add-ons. Each point is equivalent to Rs 0.50, the company said.

“As a member, one can earn rewards ranging up to 10 SC points or Rs 100 spent on every flight booking, upgrades, meals and other add-ons, " the airline said.

SpiceClub members from silver tier on can avail priority check-in and boarding services, and a 20 percent discount on SpiceMax upgrades. A bonus of 250 SC points will be credited for booking tickets through SpiceJet’s website and mobile app.

"SpiceClub also offers members the flexibility to choose multiple payment modes for making a single transaction,” it said.

The airline is working on a partner platform so that SC members can earn additional points when they shop for products and services offered by partners.