    SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flight between Jabalpur and Kolkata

    The airline said it is also launching 22 additional domestic flights in various sectors

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    SpiceJet announced the launch of its exclusive, daily non-stop flight connecting Jabalpur with Kolkata. These flights will be operational from July 22 itself.

    The airline said it is also launching 22 additional domestic flights in various sectors, while announcing increase in number of flights on the Delhi-Khajuraho under the UDAN scheme.

    The airlines said the addition of Jabalpur-Kolkata flight on their network will play a major role in enhancing travel and economic activity in the region.

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Jabalpur-Kolkata inaugural flight virtually in the presence of Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd), Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Jabalpur, Rakesh Singh, Hon’ble Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajiv Bansal and CMD, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, according to a statement from SpiceJet.

    Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said,  “We are delighted to connect Jabalpur with Kolkata with daily flights. Jabalpur is an important industrial city and tourist destination. SpiceJet will be the only airline connecting Jabalpur with Kolkata with  daily flights  and we are proud to provide  the much-needed  fillip to boost travel and tourism of this historic city and State.”

    SpiceJet currently operates flights to Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The airline connects Jabalpur to Bengaluru, Delhi,   Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune whereas Gwalior is connected with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu and Mumbai.
    Tags: #flights #SpiceJet
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 07:43 pm
