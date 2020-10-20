172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|spicejet-launches-4-international-flights-to-muscat-58-on-domestic-routes-5989461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet launches 4 international flights to Muscat, 58 on domestic routes

All these new services will be operated with a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, it said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget carrier SpiceJet on October 20 announced the launch of 62 new flights, including four international services to Muscat from Delhi and Ahmedabad and back, starting Thursday under the air bubble agreement with Oman.

The 58 domestic flights include services on Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Hyderabad-Goa, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Durgapur-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Kochi-KolkataKochi, Pune-Chennai-Pune, Madurai-Delhi-Madurai and Mangalore-Delhi-Mangalore sectors, SpiceJet said in a release.

All these new services will be operated with a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, it said. "As we are slowly returning back to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

Close
Besides connecting Muscat with flight from Delhi and Ahmedabad, SpiceJet will be the first and only domestic carrier to launch flights on the Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, she said, adding, "we are confident of seeing very good demand on all the routes we have announced. SpiceJet will enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Kolkata-Bagdogra-Kolkata (2nd frequency), Delhi-Varanasi-Delhi (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Patna (2nd frequency), Delhi-Dharmshala-Delhi (2nd frequency), DelhiKolkataDelhi (3rd frequency), Bengaluru-Kolkata (3rd frequency) besides a few other sectors as well, the release stated.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #Business #SpiceJet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.