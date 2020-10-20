SpiceJet launches 4 international flights to Muscat, 58 on domestic routes

All these new services will be operated with a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, it said.
Budget carrier SpiceJet on October 20 announced the launch of 62 new flights, including four international services to Muscat from Delhi and Ahmedabad and back, starting Thursday under the air bubble agreement with Oman.
The 58 domestic flights include services on Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Hyderabad-Goa, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Durgapur-Delhi, Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad, Kochi-KolkataKochi, Pune-Chennai-Pune, Madurai-Delhi-Madurai and Mangalore-Delhi-Mangalore sectors, SpiceJet said in a release.
All these new services will be operated with a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes, it said. "As we are slowly returning back to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.