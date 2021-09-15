SpiceJet launches 38 new domestic and international flights

A SpiceJet aircraft | Representative image
SpiceJet on September 15 announced the launch of 38 new domestic and international non-stop flights in a phased manner.
The first flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was flagged off by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The airline also launched non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Maldives' capital city Male, which will operate four times a week. New flights between Udaipur and Chennai were also launched which would operate thrice a week, the company said.
SpiceJet also launched flights on the routes of Delhi-Surat-Delhi, Bengaluru-Varanasi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Mumbai, Chennai-Pune-Chennai, Chennai-Jaipur-Chennai and Chennai-Varanasi-Chennai.
The airline also said that frequencies on Bengaluru-Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Mangalore-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Goa-Chennai, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Delhi-Goa, Patna-Ahmedabad-Patna and Delhi-Patna-Delhi routes have been enhanced.
Also, it will resume flights to and from Dubai connecting it with Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Mangaluru.
"We are happy to announce the launch of 38 new domestic and international flights on our network. The launch of these new flights is a sign of steady revival not just for us, but for the entire aviation industry. SpiceJet will be connecting Visakhapatnam with Mumbai, Udaipur with Chennai and Delhi with Male for the first time on its network and we expect these routes to do very well," SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh said.
"Our new flights will ensure better, easy and seamless connectivity catering especially to the huge demand during the upcoming festive season. SpiceJet will keep enhancing air connectivity by launching new flights that can support the gradual comeback of Indian aviation to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.
Now, passengers from cities like Male, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Kishangarh (Ajmer), Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Jaipur, Jharsuguda, Chennai, Goa, Pune, Patna, Udaipur and Ahmedabad can conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections with the launch of the new flight services.
The airline further informed that it will deploy Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.Here is the flight schedule:
|Flight Number
|From
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Effective Date
|SG 0361
|Bengaluru
|Delhi
|7:10 PM
|10:00 PM
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|15-Sep
|SG 0362
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|10:40 PM
|1:25 AM
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|15-Sep
|SG 0435
|Mumbai
|Visakhapatnam
|5:40 AM
|7:25 AM
|1,3,4,6
|15-Sep
|SG 0436
|Visakhapatnam
|Mumbai
|7:55 AM
|9:50 AM
|1,3,4,6
|15-Sep
|SG 3757
|Delhi
|Surat
|10:50 AM
|1:10 PM
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|15-Sep
|SG 3758
|Surat
|Delhi
|1:35 PM
|3:50 PM
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
|15-Sep
|SG 3002
|Mumbai
|Kishangarh (Ajmer)
|12:25 PM
|2:10 PM
|4,6
|16-Sep
|SG 3003
|Kishangarh (Ajmer)
|Mumbai
|2:30 PM
|4:35 PM
|4,6
|16-Sep
|SG 3010
|Bengaluru
|Mangaluru
|6:20 AM
|7:25 AM
|2,4,6,7
|16-Sep
|SG 3011
|Mangaluru
|Bengaluru
|7:55 AM
|9:05 AM
|2,4,6,7
|16-Sep
|SG 0947
|Bengaluru
|Varanasi
|3:50 PM
|6:00 PM
|2,4,6
|16-Sep
|SG 0948
|Varanasi
|Bengaluru
|6:30 PM
|9:20 PM
|2,4,6
|16-Sep
|SG 0063
|Delhi
|Male
|7:20 AM
|10:10 AM
|2,4,6,7
|16-Sep
|SG 0064
|Male
|Delhi
|11:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|2,4,6,7
|16-Sep
|SG 0282
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|5:30 PM
|7:40 PM
|2,4,6,7
|16-Sep
|SG 0283
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|9:10 PM
|11:25 PM
|2,4,6,7
|16-Sep
|SG 0276
|Mumbai
|Jaipur
|5:00 AM
|6:45 AM
|2,4,6
|16-Sep
|SG 0279
|Jaipur
|Mumbai
|7:15 AM
|9:25 AM
|2,4,6
|16-Sep
|SG 0435
|Mumbai
|Jharsuguda
|6:10 AM
|8:20 AM
|2,5,7
|17-Sep
|SG 0436
|Jharsuguda
|Mumbai
|8:50 AM
|11:00 AM
|2,5,7
|17-Sep
|SG 0451
|Chennai
|Goa
|5:10 PM
|6:35 PM
|1,3,5,7
|17-Sep
|SG 0452
|Goa
|Chennai
|7:05 PM
|8:35 PM
|1,3,5,7
|17-Sep
|SG 0547
|Chennai
|Pune
|12:35 PM
|2:25 PM
|1,3,5,7
|17-Sep
|SG 0548
|Pune
|Chennai
|3:00 PM
|4:40 PM
|1,3,5,7
|17-Sep
|SG 0339
|Chennai
|Jaipur
|7:55 AM
|10:40 AM
|2,4,6
|18-Sep
|SG 0340
|Jaipur
|Chennai
|11:15 AM
|1:45 PM
|2,4,6
|18-Sep
|SG 0451
|Chennai
|Udaipur
|2:15 PM
|4:35 PM
|2,4,6
|18-Sep
|SG 0452
|Udaipur
|Chennai
|5:05 PM
|7:20 PM
|2,4,6
|18-Sep
|SG 0547
|Chennai
|Varanasi
|7:55 PM
|10:05 PM
|2,4,6
|18-Sep
|SG 0546
|Varanasi
|Chennai
|10:35 PM
|12:55 AM
|2,4,6
|18-Sep
|SG 0931
|Ahmedabad
|Goa
|8:30 AM
|9:55 AM
|7
|19-Sep
|SG 0932
|Goa
|Ahmedabad
|5:40 PM
|7:20 PM
|7
|19-Sep
|SG 0933
|Goa
|Delhi
|10:25 AM
|1:20 PM
|7
|19-Sep
|SG 0934
|Delhi
|Goa
|2:40 PM
|5:10 PM
|7
|19-Sep
|SG 8123
|Ahmedabad
|Patna
|1:40 PM
|4:00 PM
|6
|25-Sep
|SG 8124
|Patna
|Ahmedabad
|10:55 AM
|1:10 PM
|6
|25-Sep
|SG 8121
|Delhi
|Patna
|8:40 AM
|10:25 AM
|6
|25-Sep
|SG 8122
|Patna
|Delhi
|4:35 PM
|6:20 PM
|6
|25-Sep