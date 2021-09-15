SpiceJet launches 38 new domestic and international flights

A SpiceJet aircraft | Representative image

SpiceJet on September 15 announced the launch of 38 new domestic and international non-stop flights in a phased manner.

The first flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was flagged off by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The airline also launched non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Maldives' capital city Male, which will operate four times a week. New flights between Udaipur and Chennai were also launched which would operate thrice a week, the company said.

SpiceJet also launched flights on the routes of Delhi-Surat-Delhi, Bengaluru-Varanasi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Mumbai, Chennai-Pune-Chennai, Chennai-Jaipur-Chennai and Chennai-Varanasi-Chennai.

The airline also said that frequencies on Bengaluru-Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Mangalore-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Goa-Chennai, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Delhi-Goa, Patna-Ahmedabad-Patna and Delhi-Patna-Delhi routes have been enhanced.

Also, it will resume flights to and from Dubai connecting it with Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Mangaluru.

"We are happy to announce the launch of 38 new domestic and international flights on our network. The launch of these new flights is a sign of steady revival not just for us, but for the entire aviation industry. SpiceJet will be connecting Visakhapatnam with Mumbai, Udaipur with Chennai and Delhi with Male for the first time on its network and we expect these routes to do very well," SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

"Our new flights will ensure better, easy and seamless connectivity catering especially to the huge demand during the upcoming festive season. SpiceJet will keep enhancing air connectivity by launching new flights that can support the gradual comeback of Indian aviation to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.

Now, passengers from cities like Male, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Kishangarh (Ajmer), Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Jaipur, Jharsuguda, Chennai, Goa, Pune, Patna, Udaipur and Ahmedabad can conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections with the launch of the new flight services.

The airline further informed that it will deploy Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Flight Number From Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Effective Date SG 0361 Bengaluru Delhi 7:10 PM 10:00 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 15-Sep SG 0362 Delhi Bengaluru 10:40 PM 1:25 AM 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 15-Sep SG 0435 Mumbai Visakhapatnam 5:40 AM 7:25 AM 1,3,4,6 15-Sep SG 0436 Visakhapatnam Mumbai 7:55 AM 9:50 AM 1,3,4,6 15-Sep SG 3757 Delhi Surat 10:50 AM 1:10 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 15-Sep SG 3758 Surat Delhi 1:35 PM 3:50 PM 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 15-Sep SG 3002 Mumbai Kishangarh (Ajmer) 12:25 PM 2:10 PM 4,6 16-Sep SG 3003 Kishangarh (Ajmer) Mumbai 2:30 PM 4:35 PM 4,6 16-Sep SG 3010 Bengaluru Mangaluru 6:20 AM 7:25 AM 2,4,6,7 16-Sep SG 3011 Mangaluru Bengaluru 7:55 AM 9:05 AM 2,4,6,7 16-Sep SG 0947 Bengaluru Varanasi 3:50 PM 6:00 PM 2,4,6 16-Sep SG 0948 Varanasi Bengaluru 6:30 PM 9:20 PM 2,4,6 16-Sep SG 0063 Delhi Male 7:20 AM 10:10 AM 2,4,6,7 16-Sep SG 0064 Male Delhi 11:30 AM 3:30 PM 2,4,6,7 16-Sep SG 0282 Mumbai Delhi 5:30 PM 7:40 PM 2,4,6,7 16-Sep SG 0283 Delhi Mumbai 9:10 PM 11:25 PM 2,4,6,7 16-Sep SG 0276 Mumbai Jaipur 5:00 AM 6:45 AM 2,4,6 16-Sep SG 0279 Jaipur Mumbai 7:15 AM 9:25 AM 2,4,6 16-Sep SG 0435 Mumbai Jharsuguda 6:10 AM 8:20 AM 2,5,7 17-Sep SG 0436 Jharsuguda Mumbai 8:50 AM 11:00 AM 2,5,7 17-Sep SG 0451 Chennai Goa 5:10 PM 6:35 PM 1,3,5,7 17-Sep SG 0452 Goa Chennai 7:05 PM 8:35 PM 1,3,5,7 17-Sep SG 0547 Chennai Pune 12:35 PM 2:25 PM 1,3,5,7 17-Sep SG 0548 Pune Chennai 3:00 PM 4:40 PM 1,3,5,7 17-Sep SG 0339 Chennai Jaipur 7:55 AM 10:40 AM 2,4,6 18-Sep SG 0340 Jaipur Chennai 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 2,4,6 18-Sep SG 0451 Chennai Udaipur 2:15 PM 4:35 PM 2,4,6 18-Sep SG 0452 Udaipur Chennai 5:05 PM 7:20 PM 2,4,6 18-Sep SG 0547 Chennai Varanasi 7:55 PM 10:05 PM 2,4,6 18-Sep SG 0546 Varanasi Chennai 10:35 PM 12:55 AM 2,4,6 18-Sep SG 0931 Ahmedabad Goa 8:30 AM 9:55 AM 7 19-Sep SG 0932 Goa Ahmedabad 5:40 PM 7:20 PM 7 19-Sep SG 0933 Goa Delhi 10:25 AM 1:20 PM 7 19-Sep SG 0934 Delhi Goa 2:40 PM 5:10 PM 7 19-Sep SG 8123 Ahmedabad Patna 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6 25-Sep SG 8124 Patna Ahmedabad 10:55 AM 1:10 PM 6 25-Sep SG 8121 Delhi Patna 8:40 AM 10:25 AM 6 25-Sep SG 8122 Patna Delhi 4:35 PM 6:20 PM 6 25-Sep

(All timings are as per local standard time.)

(1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)