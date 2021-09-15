MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SpiceJet launches 38 new domestic and international flights

SpiceJet also started non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Maldives' capital city Male, which will operate four times a week.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
A SpiceJet aircraft | Representative image

A SpiceJet aircraft | Representative image

SpiceJet on September 15 announced the launch of 38 new domestic and international non-stop flights in a phased manner.

The first flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was flagged off by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The airline also launched non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Maldives' capital city Male, which will operate four times a week. New flights between Udaipur and Chennai were also launched which would operate thrice a week, the company said.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet settles with Boeing 737 Max lessor CDB Aviation

SpiceJet also launched flights on the routes of Delhi-Surat-Delhi, Bengaluru-Varanasi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Mumbai, Chennai-Pune-Chennai, Chennai-Jaipur-Chennai and Chennai-Varanasi-Chennai.

Related stories

The airline also said that frequencies on Bengaluru-Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Mangalore-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Goa-Chennai, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Delhi-Goa, Patna-Ahmedabad-Patna and Delhi-Patna-Delhi routes have been enhanced.

Also, it will resume flights to and from Dubai connecting it with Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Mangaluru.

"We are happy to announce the launch of 38 new domestic and international flights on our network. The launch of these new flights is a sign of steady revival not just for us, but for the entire aviation industry. SpiceJet will be connecting Visakhapatnam with Mumbai, Udaipur with Chennai and Delhi with Male for the first time on its network and we expect these routes to do very well," SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

"Our new flights will ensure better, easy and seamless connectivity catering especially to the huge demand during the upcoming festive season. SpiceJet will keep enhancing air connectivity by launching new flights that can support the gradual comeback of Indian aviation to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.

Now, passengers from cities like Male, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Kishangarh (Ajmer), Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Jaipur, Jharsuguda, Chennai, Goa, Pune, Patna, Udaipur and Ahmedabad can conveniently travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections with the launch of the new flight services.

The airline further informed that it will deploy Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are now open on www.spicejet.com, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Here is the flight schedule:
Flight NumberFromDestinationDepartureArrivalFrequencyEffective Date
SG 0361BengaluruDelhi7:10 PM10:00 PM1,2,3,4,5,6,715-Sep
SG 0362DelhiBengaluru10:40 PM1:25 AM1,2,3,4,5,6,715-Sep
SG 0435MumbaiVisakhapatnam5:40 AM7:25 AM1,3,4,615-Sep
SG 0436VisakhapatnamMumbai7:55 AM9:50 AM1,3,4,615-Sep
SG 3757DelhiSurat10:50 AM1:10 PM1,2,3,4,5,6,715-Sep
SG 3758SuratDelhi1:35 PM3:50 PM1,2,3,4,5,6,715-Sep
SG 3002MumbaiKishangarh (Ajmer)12:25 PM2:10 PM4,616-Sep
SG 3003Kishangarh (Ajmer)Mumbai2:30 PM4:35 PM4,616-Sep
SG 3010BengaluruMangaluru6:20 AM7:25 AM2,4,6,716-Sep
SG 3011MangaluruBengaluru7:55 AM9:05 AM2,4,6,716-Sep
SG 0947BengaluruVaranasi3:50 PM6:00 PM2,4,616-Sep
SG 0948VaranasiBengaluru6:30 PM9:20 PM2,4,616-Sep
SG 0063DelhiMale7:20 AM10:10 AM2,4,6,716-Sep
SG 0064MaleDelhi11:30 AM3:30 PM2,4,6,716-Sep
SG 0282MumbaiDelhi5:30 PM7:40 PM2,4,6,716-Sep
SG 0283DelhiMumbai9:10 PM11:25 PM2,4,6,716-Sep
SG 0276MumbaiJaipur5:00 AM6:45 AM2,4,616-Sep
SG 0279JaipurMumbai7:15 AM9:25 AM2,4,616-Sep
SG 0435MumbaiJharsuguda6:10 AM8:20 AM2,5,717-Sep
SG 0436JharsugudaMumbai8:50 AM11:00 AM2,5,717-Sep
SG 0451ChennaiGoa5:10 PM6:35 PM1,3,5,717-Sep
SG 0452GoaChennai7:05 PM8:35 PM1,3,5,717-Sep
SG 0547ChennaiPune12:35 PM2:25 PM1,3,5,717-Sep
SG 0548PuneChennai3:00 PM4:40 PM1,3,5,717-Sep
SG 0339ChennaiJaipur7:55 AM10:40 AM2,4,618-Sep
SG 0340JaipurChennai11:15 AM1:45 PM2,4,618-Sep
SG 0451ChennaiUdaipur2:15 PM4:35 PM2,4,618-Sep
SG 0452UdaipurChennai5:05 PM7:20 PM2,4,618-Sep
SG 0547ChennaiVaranasi7:55 PM10:05 PM2,4,618-Sep
SG 0546VaranasiChennai10:35 PM12:55 AM2,4,618-Sep
SG 0931AhmedabadGoa8:30 AM9:55 AM719-Sep
SG 0932GoaAhmedabad5:40 PM7:20 PM719-Sep
SG 0933GoaDelhi10:25 AM1:20 PM719-Sep
SG 0934DelhiGoa2:40 PM5:10 PM719-Sep
SG 8123AhmedabadPatna1:40 PM4:00 PM625-Sep
SG 8124PatnaAhmedabad10:55 AM1:10 PM625-Sep
SG 8121DelhiPatna8:40 AM10:25 AM625-Sep
SG 8122PatnaDelhi4:35 PM6:20 PM625-Sep

(All timings are as per local standard time.)                            

(1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Civil Aviation #domestic flights #International flights #Jyotiraditya Scindia #SpiceJet
first published: Sep 15, 2021 02:57 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.