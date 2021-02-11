MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet launches 24 new domestic flights: First airline to connect Ajmer with Mumbai

The seasonal flights will operate from 12th February to 13th March, 2021, all other flights will commence operations effective 19th and 20th February, 2021, SpiceJet said in a press release.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

SpiceJet announced 24 new domestic flights from cities including Ajmer, Mumbai, Surat, Delhi, and Patna. The low-cost airline also claimed that it became the first and only airline to connect Ajmer with Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Amritsar.

The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer with Delhi and Ahmedabad. Daily flights will fly on Ahmedabad – Bengaluru - Ahmedabad, Kolkata - Guwahati, and Guwahati - Delhi routes, while flights between Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad and Chennai -Kolkata -Chennai will operate three days a week while flights from Patna will operate five days a week to Bengaluru and twice a week to Surat.

The seasonal flights will operate from 12th February to 13th March 2021, all other flights will commence operations effective 19th and 20th February 2021, SpiceJet said in a press release.

"After successfully connecting Ajmer with Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad we will be launching daily flights connecting Mumbai with Ajmer. SpiceJet will also connect Ahmedabad with Amritsar and we expect a lot of pilgrim and tourist traffic on this route," Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer said.

The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes. The bookings on these flights open today.
TAGS: #Delhi #domestic flight #mumbai #SpiceJet
first published: Feb 11, 2021 11:09 am

